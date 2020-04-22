“Investing should be as simple as shopping online,” says Harsh Jain, who co-founded Groww, India’s fastest growing investment platform, with former Flipkart colleagues Lalit Keshre, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal in 2017.

This is my review of the Groww App from the perspective of a normal user without substantial investing experience.

Groww App has two verticals for investing:

Mutual Funds

Stocks

Grow App Review In A Nutshell

Upto 1% Higher Returns

Simple and intuitive UI Cons Cannot analyze funds technically and in-depth within the app

Groww Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds have now become synonymous to investing for the common man. But the one thing that hasn’t been discussed enough is the medium you use you invest in Mutual Funds. I’ve recently started investing in mutual funds. I used the Groww App to make one of my first investments. Thus, I’m reviewing Groww App and some of its competitors and help you make the right choice for your investing app.

The popularity of mutual funds can be attributed to several factors including awareness campaigns like ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai.’

Today, Mutual Funds is the go-to way to get the most out of your money without lifting a finger.

My Father, like any other bread-earner, has most of his savings invested in mutual funds. Understanding the benefits of investing regularly in mutual funds, people are exploring and looking out for the best platforms and advisers to invest in mutual funds.

Groww is a platform which helps you track your portfolio and invest in more than 3000 mutual funds from a single place. In this post, let us explore Groww Mutual Fund Investing App and answer some of the common queries that you may have in your mind.

Groww Stocks

I had been using 5paisa for my stocks purchases and Groww for mutual funds. Since Groww came up with the stock trading feature, I decided to give it a try. I will update more details about my experience soon.

How Does The Groww App Make Money?

Groww is vague in terms of its business model, although I’ve tried to gather some information for you.

Groww’s Pricing Section shows that they have zero fees for mutual funds investing. However, they make money with transaction charges from stock investments.

Groww also earns from their advisory services & add-on premium features that they offer to its users.

How Is Groww Compared To Other Apps?

Groww vs. Kuvera

Both Groww and Kuvera offer almost similar features.

Both are free to use platforms allowing investments in direct plans of mutual funds.

Personally, I find the user interface of Groww more intuitive than Kuvera. But that’s my personal opinion. I would recommend you to sign up on both the platforms, explore them and then select any platform based on your liking.

Groww vs. PayTM Money

Personally, I like the UI of PayTM Money more than Groww. It gives more intuitive charts and a bit more details than Groww. However, Groww has a better knowledgebase for clients than PayTM Money.

PayTM Money also helps assess your risk profile and make a financial plan with mutual funds.

Pricing & Commission Structure of Groww

Groww provides investment into direct mutual funds which do not offer any commission. Groww doesn’t levy any fees or commission to its users for using the platform. Groww does, however, charge for add on services like portfolio/investment advisory, premium features on the platform, etc.

Furthermore, Groww has a pricing structure as shown here.

What are the charges for Groww stocks?

Below is the list of charges as shown on Groww Pricing page.

Buy Stocks: ₹0 — No charges for buying stocks (any quantity)

Sell Stocks: 0.01% of order amount if intraday. DP charges applicable for Demat delivery

All Charges

Equity Delivery: Charged by broker on buy orders when equity is delivered in Demat account. It is Zero on Groww.

Equity Intraday: Charged by broker if you buy and sell on the same day. It will be charged Rs 20/- per executed order or 0.01% of order value whichever is lower.

Clearing Charges: Charged by clearing member of NSSCL (clearing corporation of NSE) and ICCL (clearing corporation of BSE). It is Zero on Groww.

AMC (Account maintenance charges): For managing your account. It is ₹25/month + GST charged quarterly. Will not be charged for dormant accounts.

Account Opening Charges: Charged one time for opening trading and Demat account. It will be ₹200 on Groww from May 1st, 2020 onwards. It is FREE till April 30th, 2020.

DP Charges (Buy Order): Charged by DP for crediting stocks to demat account. It is Zero on Groww.

DP Charges (Sell Order): Charged by DP for debiting stocks from Demat account. It is ₹8 + ₹ 5.50 (CDSL Charges) per ISIN (company/ETF) per day on Groww regardless of quantity sold.

Stamp Duty: Charged by the state government as stamp duty for contract note. It is different for each state but maximum is 0.018%.

SEBI Turnover Charges: Charged at 0.0001% by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) for regulating the markets.

Payment Gateway Charges: Charges for depositing money in Groww Balance. It is zero as of now.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT): Charged by government when you transact on exchanges. It is 0.1% of order amount in case of equity delivery and 0.025% of order amount in case of equity intraday.

Other Charges

Demat/Remat: Rs. 150 per certification + courier charges | Failed Off-Market Demat Transactions: Rs. 50 per ISIN | Pledge/ Unpledge of Demat Secutires: Rs. 20 + Rs. 12 per request (CDSL Charges) | Pledge Invocation: Rs. 20 | Perodic/ Adhoc Demat Statement Request: Email: Free, Physical: Rs. 100 per request + Rs. 10 per page + courier charges | Account Modification Request: Rs. 50 | KRA Upload/ Download: Rs. 50 | Delivery Instruction Slip: First (10 leaves): Free | Addl (10 leaves): Rs. 100 + courier charges | Physical CMR(Client Master Report): Rs. 20 + Courier Charges | Physical Contract Note: Rs. 100 + Courier Charges | Courier Charges: Rs. 100 or actual whichever is higher.

Is Groww SEBI Registered?

Yes, Groww is a SEBI registered adviser in the name of Finvantage Investment Adviser Private Limited based out of Bangalore.

Their registration number is INA20008981. Here’s their Certification of Registration with SEBI & Certificate of Registration with AMFI & BSE.

Is Groww App Safe For Investing?

That’s a good question! In fact, I was quite skeptical about using any such service, not only Groww. Afterall, my father has relied on his financial manager A.K.A Agent all his life! Like any other logical person, I started researching to understand the why and how of their business and assess their security aspects. A few weeks later, I was convinced that Groww is absolutely safe.

Groww is relatively transparent and seamless and has raised $21.4Mn in series B funding in 2019 from US-based VC firm Ribbit Capital along with existing investors Sequoia India and Y Combinator.

Everything on Groww is authorized by you. Every investment made is notified to you and most importantly you keep 100% control of your money at all times.

Withdrawal is as easy as investing. You can track the progress of your money and do so with utmost ease.

Groww app takes its safety and security very seriously. Groww’s website tells us that they employ bank-grade security features on their platform and the user’s data is 100% safe and they.

Groww is just a platform. It uses the BSE Star MF platform for transactions. All your investments are done directly with the respective mutual fund AMC. So, in any unforeseen situation, if Groww shuts down, you can still continue your investments, redeem or maintain a relationship directly with the AMC.

What Can You Do With Groww?

Invest in any Fund (SIP and One-Time): Invest in any mutual fund of your choice from any AMC. You can do lump sum (one time) investment or just set up Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in any fund wherein the fixed pre-decided amount would be directly debited from your liked bank account every month and invested in the subscribed mutual fund.

Add More Money in Existing Mutual Funds: If you are already investing in mutual funds, you can make your further investments in the same folios through the Groww App.

Redeem from any Fund with the Click of a Button: You can redeem your accumulated units of money from the Groww app itself at the click of a button. The proceeds will be transferred to the bank account linked with the respective AMC.

Cancel/Stop an Ongoing SIP: Due to some financial or personal difficulties, you might want to cancel or stop your ongoing SIP’s in any mutual fund scheme. You can do so via the Groww platform.

Switch from Regular Funds to Direct Mutual Funds: If you had invested in Regular mutual funds earlier, knowingly or unknowingly and would like to switch to regular funds, you can do so via the Groww platform. You can find detailed steps for the same here. Do note that switching refers to selling units in your existing schemes and buying another scheme so it may be subject to taxes & exit loads, wherever applicable.

Groww Customer Care Number

You can get in touch with the Groww customer care team via the Contact Us Page or directly email them on [email protected]

Groww also has a live chat option available on the platform using which you can have a chat live with their representative online.

You can reach them on 91088-00604. Keep in mind that this number was mentioned on their Facebook page (and not on the official website). They are also quite active on social networks like Facebook & Twitter.

The support team of Groww is quite helpful and will answer all your queries efficiently.

What if Groww Shuts Down?

I had this question in my mind when I started using Groww.

Be it Groww or any other mutual fund app, they are just brokers or distributors for AMCs.

If they shut down, you just have to do the transactions yourself or will have to find a different way to make the transaction(s). Besides that, nothing changes as your investments typically aren’t dependent on them. The brokers are just an intermediary. Your units would be safe as your funds are finally used by the AMC to give you units. These have your name on them and nothing can happen to them.

Final Words For Groww App Review

Groww App’s philosophy of “Investing should be as simple as shopping online.” makes it a very easy-to-use and an effortless solution to invest.

You can invest in a mutual fund of any AMC from the platform. Tracking your mutual fund portfolio under the same platform is intuitive and helps you track your portfolio and plan your financial goals.

The best part is that there is absolutely no charge to use this service and the investments go in direct mutual funds- where no commissions are paid to agents/advisors which helps you save money and get better returns in the long run. I will recommend every mutual fund investor to try and use this app- it will make your mutual fund investment hassle-free!

If you have already used the Groww app, do let us know your experience using the comment box below.