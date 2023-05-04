Can’t Open A Bank Account? Enter: ChexSystems

Most consumers remain unaware of ChexSystems until they, for one of many reasons, are denied a checking or a savings account. Given that nearly 80% of financial institutions in the United States use the ChexSystems reports, knowledge of its function is an indispensable aspect of financial literacy.

ChexSystems is a consumer reporting agency and a check verification service owned by the eFunds subsidiary of Fidelity National Information Services. It collects and reports information on closed checking and savings accounts. In other words: It is a consumer reporting agency that keeps a tab on people who have had issues with their bank.

Once you have a negative ChexSystems report associated with you, opening regular bank accounts and using your checks for payments can prove challenging. And naturally, you’d look for alternatives — banks and services that offer checking accounts despite having a bad credit history.

Rest assured, our team has done a thorough analysis of more than 1,000 checking account options and has curated a comprehensive list of 21 banks and financial services that don’t use ChexSystems, as well as 7 alternatives that use ChexSystems report but give you a second chance regardless.

Banks That Don’t Use ChexSystems

Let’s look at banks (and not financial tech firms and credit unions that serve as a bank) that offer exciting options for those who have been blacklisted by ChexSystems.



Following are the 14 banks that don’t use ChexSystems reports:

1. PNC Bank

Pittsburgh National Bank belongs to the PNC Financial Services Group, a financial services corporation based in Pittsburgh. We corresponded with the bank and were informed that they do not use ChexSystems reports as part of their account approval process; instead, they use ‘Early Warning Services’.

PNC bank offers the ‘Foundation Checking account’, designed for people who may have previously encountered difficulties in being approved for a conventional checking account. To apply for this account, it is required that you visit a PNC branch in person.

Locations: Available in all states except Alaska and Hawaii.

Suggested account: Foundation Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $5 (waived for individuals aged over 62 years)

Minimum opening deposit: $25

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: Cashier’s Checks and PNC Bank Visa Debit Card is included with the account. Overdraft and returned item fees are $0, and PNC Pay is available to facilitate seamless digital transactions.

2. Capital One



Capital One is a bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. They offer the ‘360 Checking Account’ suitable for individuals who have faced financial difficulties in the past and are looking to establish a positive credit history.

This account is tailored to cater to their specific needs and is designed to support their efforts towards building a solid financial foundation. You can either set up your account online or open an account in person at a Capital One location.

Locations: 755 branches with headquarters in Virginia.

Suggested account: 360 Checking Account

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0 (provided you make a deposit within 60 days)

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: There are 70,000+ fee-free ATMs to choose from and no overdraft fees.

3. Varo Bank

Varo Bank, alternatively called Varo Money, is a neobank that offers a comprehensive suite of financial services. As it is an online-only bank, it operates without any physical branches.

You may download the application, open an account, and acquire a card. With prudent financial choices, you can steadily improve your credit.

No need for concerns regarding the approval of your account since our team reached out to the bank, and we were informed that they do not conduct credit checks (involving ChexSystems) for opening a new account. Instead, they collaborate with many partners to ensure the authenticity of one’s identity and safeguard against fraudulent activities and identity theft.

Locations: Online

Monthly maintenance fee: None

Minimum opening deposit: None

Minimum balance required: None

Additional info: The bank offers Fee-free in-network ATMs, no credit checks or overdraft fees.

4. First American Bank

First American Bank operates as a community financial institution, catering to customers’ needs in the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida. Although privately owned, the bank prides itself on its diverse range of services and products, despite its limited size.

Locations: 60+ branches in Illinois, Florida, and Wisconsin.

Suggested account: Fresh Start Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $9.95 monthly fee

Minimum opening deposit: $50 deposit

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: This account provides unlimited check writing, free eStatements, a free Mastercard debit card and access to 55,000+ surcharge-free partner ATMs.

5. Wells Fargo Bank

Wells Fargo is a financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco. The bank conducts ChexSystems screenings for certain accounts, but certain accounts are excluded from this process.

Wells Fargo bank provides the ‘Clear Access Banking account’ to customers seeking a second chance bank account. This account is tailored to cater to those who have experienced problems in opening other bank accounts due to unfavourable banking history or credit reports.

Locations: 37 states, including California, Texas and Florida.

Suggested account: Clear Access Banking

Monthly maintenance fee: $5 (waived for individuals aged 13 to 24)

Minimum opening deposit: $25

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: There are no overdraft fees or non-sufficient funds. In addition, there is an extensive network of over 12,000 Wells Fargo ATMs. 24/7 fraud monitoring is also provided.

6. Renasant Bank



Renasant Bank is a community bank headquartered in Mississippi committed to providing you with a hassle-free banking experience without any concerns about your past financial mistakes. The screening process does not involve using ChexSystems, ensuring seamless account approval. You have access to various checking options, including three standard accounts and a dedicated student checking account, to suit your individual needs.

Locations: 200+ branches in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida

Suggested account: Simple Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $10 ($0 if you maintain a $1000 minimum balance)

Minimum opening deposit: $50

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: This account offers versatile payment options, including compatibility with Zelle, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay Cash. Additionally, it enables unlimited check-writing capabilities and convenient mobile check deposit functionality.

7. United Bank

United Bankshares is a bank holding company dual-headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia and Fairfax, Virginia. The bank offers the ‘United Free Checking’ account for those seeking second-chance checking accounts to start from scratch. The account requires no minimum balance or maintenance fee, allowing for a streamlined banking experience without additional financial burdens or restrictions.

Locations: 200+ branches in many states, including West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Suggested account: United Free Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $50

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: This account includes free online banking, e-statements, a mobile check deposit, and a Visa check card. Additionally, this account offers payment options, including compatibility with Zelle, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

8. Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank offers the ‘Second Chance Checking’ account, suitable for individuals who have been denied checking accounts in the past due to bad credit history, bankruptcy, or complications with ChexSystems. It includes a debit MasterCard which provides access to a global network of ATMs, coupled with MasterCard’s zero liability coverage. Additionally, the account comes with a personal chequebook, online bill payment options, and the ability to transfer funds online.

Locations: 2 branches in Texas

Suggested account: Second Chance Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $4.95

Minimum opening deposit: $30

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: They do not charge transaction fees for check writing or deposits. Additionally, they offer free online banking, bill pay, and mobile banking services. Furthermore, eligible customers can also avail of an ATM/MasterCard Debit Card.

9. FSNB

FSNB, formerly known as Fort Sill National Bank, is a great choice for individuals who prefer not to rely on ChexSystems or credit checks to approve their checking accounts. FSNB is an ideal solution for individuals who desire a more personalised banking experience as it offers four different checking account options, none of which require a credit check.

Upon our inquiry, the bank informed us that they do not use ChexSystems reports for the approval process when one opens new checking accounts, whether in a branch or online.

Locations: 170+ branched from Oklahoma to the Carolinas

Suggested account: Basic Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $6.50 if the balance falls below $100

Minimum opening deposit: $5

Minimum balance required: $100 to avoid the monthly maintenance fee

Additional info: FSNB offers benefits, including the absence of a credit check requirement, complimentary access to essential online banking services, a free Visa check card without any monthly fees, the ability to write unlimited checks, and no transaction fees when using FSNB ATMs.

10. Axiom Bank

Axiom Bank provides banking solutions to those with a less-than-perfect credit history. Thus the bank may disregard ChexSystems records while providing users with second-chance checking accounts. The ‘Opportunity Checking account’ is well-suited for those seeking a fresh start with banking.

Locations: Central Florida

Suggested account: Opportunity Checking account

Monthly maintenance fee: $12.95 (Reduced to $8.95 with direct deposit of any amount)

Minimum opening deposit: $25

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The checking account offers unlimited check writing, a debit Card for 12$ per year and no-fee mobile banking.

11. Bank OZK



Bank OZK, previously named Bank of the Ozarks, is a well-established regional bank founded in 1903. With over 240 offices spread across eight states, including Arkansas, Georgia, and Florida, Bank OZK offers various banking services. Even if an individual has a negative ChexSystems report, they may still qualify for Bank OZK’s Pathway Checking account.

Locations: Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi

Suggested account: OZK Pathway Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $10

Minimum opening deposit: $50

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account offers free paper statements, credit cards, mortgages, and wealth management services.

12. Go2Bank

Go2Bank is a neobank representing the next generation of banking offered by Green Dot, a bank holding and financial technology company headquartered in Austin. This online bank caters to individuals in search of bank accounts that don’t use credit checks and ChexSystems in their approval process. Go2Bank offers consumer-friendly banking options, providing opportunities for those encountering difficulties with opening checking accounts.

Locations: Online

Monthly maintenance fee: $5 (waived with direct deposit)

Minimum opening deposit: $0 (without a debit card)

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: With Go2Bank accounts, the customers can secure a GO2bank Secured Visa Credit Card, receive pay up to two days earlier and earn up to 7% cash back when they buy electronic gift cards at participating retailers.

13. Axos bank

Axos Bank is a federally chartered savings and loan association and direct bank headquartered in San Diego, California. It offers a wide range of checking accounts to facilitate easy banking for its customers. Furthermore, opening a Rewards Checking account with Axos Bank does not involve the utilisation of ChexSystems or credit reports – something which greatly helps users with a bad credit history have access to essential banking services.

Locations: California, Nevada, Utah, Kansas; and Ohio

Suggested account: Rewards Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $50

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account features benefits like zero overdraft or NSF fees, online debit card management and unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements.

14. Truist

Truist, Formerly BB&T and SunTrust, has implemented a new procedure for opening checking accounts. While ChexSystems is no longer utilised in the process, those with a history of negative banking records may require further review and possibly be subject to account limitations. Additionally, to open an account with Truist, all account holders must not owe any money to the bank, and there must be no history of fraud or identity theft.

Locations: 16 states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia.

Suggested account: Truist One Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $12 (waived for students under 25 or with 500$ deposit)

Minimum opening deposit: $50

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account features no overdraft fees. Once your account gets activated, you can overdraw your Checking account by up to $100 and still have your transactions go through with no extra costs.

Financial Services & Credit Unions That Don’t Use ChexSystems

Now let’s look at financial institutions and tech firms (and not conventional banks) that offer excellent options for those who have been blacklisted by ChexSystems.

Following are the 7 Credit unions & financial institutions that don’t use ChexSystems reports while approving checking accounts:

1. Chime

Chime is not your conventional bank but rather a financial technology company. The banking services it offers are provided by The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank. Chime is an excellent option for people looking to open a checking account with a non-so-perfect credit history. After reaching out to representatives from Chime, we were informed that credit score evaluations are not conducted during the application process for any account.

Opening an account with Chime is a hassle-free process. Submit an online application, and your new Chime debit card will be mailed to you. Once you have your card, you can begin utilising your checking account with ease. Additionally, this account offers the opportunity to improve your credit score.

Locations: Online

Suggested account: Chime Checking Account

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: This account includes a free debit card and no overdraft fee. There is no transaction fee at Allpoint, Visa Plus Alliance, or MoneyPass ATMs. However, you’ll be charged $2.50 (per transaction) for any out-of-network ATM withdrawal.

2. TD Ameritrade

Rather than a conventional banking institution, TD Ameritrade operates as a brokerage firm (stockbroker), thereby offering an alternative option for individuals seeking a checking account. Because it’s a brokerage, it is necessary to first open and fund a brokerage account to avail their cash management account. While a soft credit inquiry may be conducted during the application process, TD Ameritrade does not use ChexSystems reports to assess potential applicants.

Locations: 16 states, including Texas, California, Colorado and Michigan.

Suggested account: Cash Management account

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: This account provides clients unlimited check-writing privileges and free recurring bill payments. Additionally, customers are eligible to receive a complimentary debit card free of cost.

3. Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union serves as a credit union catering to individuals actively serving or have retired from the Department of Defence (DoD), the armed forces, the national guard, and their families. It is noteworthy that Navy FCU typically refrains from conducting a ChexSystems inquiry. Nonetheless, they may conduct a credit report investigation via a bureau during the membership application process, with TransUnion being the preferred agency in most instances.

Locations: 343 physical branches across the east coast.

Suggested account: Free Easy Checking & Free Active Duty checking accounts

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account is non-Interest-bearing and comes with an NFCU debit card.

3. Langley Federal Credit Union

Langley Federal Credit Union, also known as Langley FCU, is a credit union based in Newport News, Virginia. The institution is chartered and regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). With 21 branches spread throughout the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Langley FCU is a convenient and accessible choice for those seeking financial services in the region.

Locations: 20+ branches in Virginia.

Suggested account: Smart Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $5 (reimbursed if the debit card is used once a month)

Minimum opening deposit: $5

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account features a free debit card, free mobile banking, free online bill pay, free eStatements and a surcharge-free ATM network with over 55,000 ATMs.

4. Acorns

Acorns operates as a mobile brokerage with a focus on investment services. Despite this, Acorns also offers the convenience of opening a Checking account, which is available even to those with less than perfect credit history. Notably, the company does not conduct a credit check during the application process and instead relies on verification through your existing Acorns account. To apply for the Acorns Checking account, you must establish an Acorns account first.

Locations: Online

Suggested account: Acorns Checking Account

Monthly maintenance fee: $3 or $5

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account is non-interest bearing. It includes free in-network ATM usage and automatic investment of a portion of paychecks.

5. Sable

Sable is a comprehensive digital banking platform for the international community in the United States. The platform offers a full range of banking services, including U.S. bank accounts and debit and credit cards, provided by Coastal Community Bank, an FDIC member. Notably, Sable’s banking solution does not require credit checks or rely on ChexSystems to evaluate your banking history. They also do not need your social security number while opening an account.

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: Sable includes no annual fee and late payment fees. The account offers easy account freeze options and 1% cash back on select purchases.

6. SoFi

SoFi, a San Francisco-based personal finance establishment established in 2011, operates similarly to a traditional bank, offering a diverse range of services and products. Unlike other non-ChexSystems accounts, SoFi Money is an interest-bearing checking account that boasts an APY of 0.25%, provided that the monthly deposit obligation of $500 is met.

Locations: 9 states, including California, New York, Florida and Texas.

Suggested account: Cash Management Account

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The account includes unlimited reimbursed ATM fees, no hidden bank charges, cash bonuses, and easy P2P payments at no extra cost.

7. Current

Established in 2015 by Stuart Sopp, Current operates as a financial technology enterprise and mobile banking application. Its banking services are provided by a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation called ‘Choice Financial Group’. The Current Visa Debit Card is authorised by Choice Financial Group under the licence from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used at all places where Visa debit cards are accepted.

Locations: Online

Monthly maintenance fee: starts from $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: Current offer features like cashback rewards, a specially designed app for money management and parental supervision, and fee-free overdrafts up to $200.

Banks/Services To Consider (But They Use ChexSystems)



The following financial institutions and banks (that do use ChexSystems) have demonstrated leniency with their policies, granting specific checking accounts to users even if they have a negative ChexSystems report.



1. US Bank



US Bank is an established bank holding company situated in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although, according to the bank representative, US Bank uses ChexSystems to vet individuals before approving a customer for any account type – It is known to be more lenient in its approval criteria compared to its competitors. As long as there is no record of fraudulent activity or outstanding debt with US Bank, customers can explore the option of opening a checking account with the institution.

As a National bank, there are no geographical restrictions to opening an account, making it accessible to individuals living anywhere in the country. Furthermore, the bank offers the convenience of online account opening through its website, utilising top-of-the-line 128-bit encryption to ensure secure communication.

Locations: 3,100 branches in the West and Midwest.

Suggested account: Smartly Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $6.95, which monthly direct deposits can waive.

Minimum opening deposit: $25

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: US banks offer the industry’s strongest available encryption, Visa Debit Card and online and mobile banking. There are no ATM transaction fees at U.S. Bank ATMs and no surcharge fees at MoneyPass Network ATMs,

2. GTE Financial

GTE Federal Credit Union, alternatively called GTE Financial, is a well-established financial institution based in Tampa, Florida. While the Credit Union does rely on ChexSystems to determine account eligibility, customers with poor credit scores can still obtain the ‘Go Further account’. GTE Financial also leverages the secure and convenient digital payments network, Zelle, to facilitate transactions for its members. Additionally, the credit union provides unlimited check-writing privileges to its customers.

Location: Tampa Bay area

Suggested account: Go Further account

Monthly maintenance fee: $9.95, waivable when you meet deposit, debit/credit transaction and e-statement criteria

Minimum opening deposit: $5

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: GTE Financial offers a free account upgrade after a year (if you meet eligibility criteria), unlimited check writing, 24/7 virtual banking and access to 30,000 free ATMs.

3. Huntington National Bank

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. While they conduct a ChexSystems evaluation for certain account applications, their Asterisk-Free Checking account is accessible to individuals regardless of their banking history. This account provides essential checking services without stipulations for maintaining a minimum balance or paying monthly maintenance fees.

Locations: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Suggested account: Asterisk-Free Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $0

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The bank used Zelle and features a 24-hour grace period for overdraft fees (Overdraft Fee $15)

4. Chase

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., commonly known as Chase Bank, is a nationally-operating financial institution established in New York City. According to the bank’s representatives, the eligibility criteria for opening a new account are determined by assessing one’s credit bureau and ChexSystems. However, the bank now provides an alternative option called the ‘Chase Secure Banking account’ that does not require a credit check or ChexSystems inquiry. This account type is also free from overdraft fees.

Locations: 4,700 branches across all states except Alaska and Hawaii.

Suggested account: Chase Secure Banking

Monthly maintenance fee: $4.95

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The bank offers over 16,000+ fee-free ATMs. It also features zero overdraft fees, zero check cashing fees and free money transfers via Zelle.

5. Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a financial institution with an extensive network of branches throughout multiple states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The bank is headquartered in Atlanta, with its executive and operational centres in Birmingham, Alabama.

When opening an account with Cadence Bank, they do utilise ChexSystems. If you have any concerns about this process, Cadence Bank offers a solution with their ‘Budget Smart Checking account’. This account provides consumers with a low-cost banking option that offers peace of mind to those who may have had past banking issues.

Locations: 400 branch locations across the South and Texas.

Suggested account: Budget Smart Checking account

Monthly maintenance fee: $5

Minimum opening deposit: $25

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: Cadence Bank offers a Standard Debit Mastercard, mobile wallet, unlimited check writing and online bill payments.

6. Woodforest National Bank

Woodforest National Bank is a privately held financial institution headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Despite the bank’s practice of conducting ChexSystems checks, individuals with negative reports can still be eligible for the ‘Second Chance Checking’ account. To open an account, one must visit a physical branch location and complete the necessary procedures in person.

Locations: 780+ branches in 17 states

Suggested account: Second Chance Checking

Monthly maintenance fee: $9.95 with direct deposit; $11.95 without

Minimum opening deposit: $25 (with a $9 one-time account setup fee)

Minimum balance required: $0

Additional info: The bank’s digital services include online and mobile bill payment options, seamless fund transfers, alerts, and secure mobile deposit functionality.

How Does ChexSystems Work?

ChexSystems gathers and provides banks with a comprehensive report of an individual’s deposit account usage. This allows them to assess the risk associated with granting access to banking services and products.

Examples of negative behaviour that can show up on your ChexSystems report include:

Involuntary account closure

Bounced checks and overdrafts

Unpaid negative balances

Account, card, or ATM abuse

Suspected fraudulent activity or identity theft

Chex assists banks with data on consumers opening new checking accounts by sharing negative checking histories with prospective banks to analyse and assess risks.

ChexSystems only reports on closed bank accounts and does not track information about active bank accounts or credit accounts such as credit cards, loans, and lines of credit.

ChexSystems Scores

The ChexSystems score spans from 100 to 899. However, ChexSystems is opaque about what parameters affect this score, compared to a traditional credit score that provides you with more insight into its parameters

ChexSystems does not publicise its scoring system, thus making it difficult to estimate a good or bad score accurately. It is possible to make an informed estimate; however, it’s impossible to ascertain the exact criteria ChexSystems uses to evaluate account holders.

How To Clear A ChexSystems Report? [Fix The Problem]

If you find yourself not being able to open regular bank accounts due to a negative ChexSystems report in your name, you can try a few things to clear it and get a fresh start.



Step 1: Get a copy of your ChexSystems report

You can do this either by ordering it through their website (https://www.chexsystems.com/) or by calling/mailing them. Federal law grants you the right to receive a copy of your report every 12 months.

Step 2: Clear your debts

Look at your report and check which banks you owe money to. Contact them individually and pay off the outstanding balances. Then you may ask the creditors to remove the date from your ChexSystems report.



Step 3: Dispute mistakes

See an error or fraudulent activity on the report? You can dispute the incorrect information directly with the company that fed the false data to ChexSystems. You can alternatively let ChexSystems itself initiate disputes for you.

Glossary

A bank offers a financial recourse known as an overdraft, which permits customers to settle their bills and cover their other expenditures even when their account balance dwindles to zero.

A check verification service grants individuals or businesses the capability to ascertain the authenticity of the check or draft being submitted, as well as the option to corroborate the background of the account holder or both.

Consumer reporting companies compile data on individuals and create comprehensive reports about you to businesses. The information contained serves as a tool for assessing creditworthiness, eligibility for new bank accounts, insurance coverage, etc.

A credit union operates similarly to a commercial bank but differs by being a nonprofit cooperative owned by its members. Members are offered an array of financial products and services that emulate those of retail banks, such as deposit accounts, credit facilities, and other financial services.

A checking account provides a convenient means of accessing your financial resources for day-to-day transactions while also ensuring the security of your funds. Customers have the ability to make purchases or settle bills via checks or a debit card. Different account options are available to prevent the monthly service fee.

A neobank (alternatively called an online bank, internet-only bank or digital bank) is a virtual bank that functions solely through digital means and does not rely on conventional brick-and-mortar branch networks.