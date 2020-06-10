The science movies incorporate in their plot always evokes the inner kids in us. Let it be dinosaurs coming back to life or interstellar journeys across the galaxy, they never fail to amaze us.

Some of the best ones even leave us awestruck, wanting more of what they made us experience. And sure you can find them on your Netflix, but which movie, in particular, will you choose to watch? it’s a hassle, everybody knows that. And that is why we are here for – 20 of the best science fiction movies you can stream on Netflix. Grab your popcorn, soda.. and possibly Googles.

Editor’s Pick: Dark

If you think that you have free will, think 33 times.

Dark is such an electrifying show. Shows like Dark are made in millennia. Packed with unbelievable, mind-boggling twists and Dark that will make you question your existence. Seemingly impossible things happen. Your mind would want to accept it because it’s logically correct. But… your conditioning won’t be able to. It’s mind-numbing. You’ll have to broaden your perceptions and warm up your brain to comprehend and accept whys and hows of things.

I can guarantee that you’ll not have answers to most of the questions upon the first watch.

Everything that’s happening has already happened, yet not happened.

Storytelling, attention to detail, sound-track are beyond applause that can be framed into words. You can never guess what’s going to come ahead, never. You won’t find any error in the storyline. And so much more.

“Beginning is the end. End is the beginning.”

“Sic mundud creatvs est”

Top 20 Science-Fiction Movies On Netflix:

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Ask any avid film junkie and they’ll tell you how good this Academy Award-winning movie is. Truly a spectacle to watch and experience, this 1968 classic set the standards of a great Science fiction which, to this day, inspires filmmakers throughout the world that venture into the genre. “2001” introduces us to Dr. Bowman and his quest for the next stage of evolution. A grand race between mankind and supercomputers. One of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix that will blow your mind.

2. Predestination (2014)

Mastery of film making can be witnessed in this Australian science fiction thriller, directed by Michael and Peter Spierig. Unlike some other movies in this list which were worldwide hits and critically well acclaimed, this is one is what people call an “underrated gem”. And no one who watched the movie will say otherwise (at least most won’t). The story “Predestination” tells is what sets it apart from the rest in the genre. And the beauty with which the directors were able to bring it to the big screen is simply astounding. Based on an old causality loop called the “Grandfather paradox”, this time travel movie will surely leave you awestruck (and mildly confused)

3. Jurassic Park (1993)

How can one compile a list of the best Netflix sci-fi movies without including the cult classic in the genre — Jurassic Park? Initially released in 1993, this movie redefined the movie industry with huge critical acclaim and appreciation from the crowd alike. This Steven Spielberg gem introduced us to the wonderland of living breathing dinosaurs. Something everybody wanted to see in a live-action form. The special effects still remain seem today, but they were revolutionary back in 1993. The acting is splendid, and the ensemble cast is great. All of the action scenes are perfectly executed, creating plenty of suspense and thrill. It spawned two sequels. The second one wasn’t half bad, but the third wasn’t anything great. The recommendation would be to watch the second after this, but the third is almost passable.

4. Ex Machina (2014)

Termed as “one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time”, Ex Machina tells the tale of a young programmer named Caleb Smith, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is chosen to be a part of in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a robot. The directorial debut by novelist and screenwriter Alex Garland delivers a movie that presents itself with unexpected twists and unexplored plot lines. Ex Machina leans heavier on ideas rather than the visual effects. Till this date, it stands to be a visually polished piece of work that narrates a thrilling plot. No wonder it has a 92% rating on rotten tomato.

5. Her (2013)

Some Sci-fi movies tend to creep out the viewers, may it be visuals, dialogues or the concept on which the story is built on. “Her”, directed by Spike Jonze, does just that. But that is the beauty of the sci-fi genre where you just can’t be sure of what you’re about to be treated with. Either it shows you something disturbing or it messes with your thoughts

This movie stars Joaquin Phoenix (yes, the guy who is about to play as the Joker in the upcoming 2019 adaptation) and Scarlett Johansson. It tells a story of a writer who accidentally falls in love with an Artificial Intelligence system (voiced by Miss Johansson) and the tragic unfortunate event that unfolds.

6. Annihilation (2018)

Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman and tells a story of a biologist who willingly signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious place deep in the jungle where the laws of nature supposedly don’t apply. Released in 2008, this film is clearly not classic movie buffs rave about when they see each other at parties. But it surely is something one should watch, at least once. Interesting, unsettling and deeply terrifying, it grips the viewers attention as it dwells deep into the mystery that the protagonist uncovers. Do add it to the watch list.

7. Rogue One (2016)

There was an apparent confusion as to which one should be featured in this spot, although one thing was very clear: the inclusion of a Star Wars movie. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rougue one was released in early December 2016. It shows us the unfortunate events that unfold when Jyn’s father is forcibly taken by the Empire to guid them complete the Death Star. When Jyn grows up to be an adult, she chooses to join a group of resistance fighters, who aim to steal the blueprints of the death star. The success of this very mission determines the future of the entire galaxy.

8. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This is what you get when you mix brilliant dramatic elements and loopy romance into a science fiction movie that has a very good story to tell. Joel Barrish (played by Jim Carrey) and Clementine Kruczynski (played by Kate Winslet) are two lovers that choose to erase each other from their memories but what follows is something no one expects. The beauty of the storytelling and insane amount of character development rendered this movie, which was released in late March of 2004, a classic in the sci-fi/drama genre. Go give it a watch.

9. The Similars (2015)

8 people waiting for a bus in a secluded bus station in a remote place start experiencing things they’ve never experienced before. Will they survive? will they uncover the mystery of the strange anomaly disturbing them? A genuinely suspenseful film, The Similars, directed by Isaac Ezban is a Spanish sci-fi thriller which you cannot turn your eyes away from. It portrays a message, and at the end, the viewers are allowed to grasp the idea behind it. But only at the very end. Powerful performances by the cast and phenomenal film-makes renders this movie a must watch to all who like to venture in the genre.

10. Cloud Atlas (2012)

Here we have another one on the list with a very good premise. An inspiring adaptation to a fantastic novel published in 2004, “Cloud Atlas” does not bore you one bit, even though it is about 3 hours long. The film takes us on a shipboard in the 1800s, where a young man makes an unlikely bond with a runaway slave. It tells the sensitive, melancholy story of a promising young composer named Sixsmith – separated by prejudice and misfortune from his lover. The movie jumps between 6 very different stories quite effortlessly, creating an exhilarating experience. It’s part sci-fi, part historical drama, part love story, and part comedy. All these genres mixed together might have resulted in a film-making disaster. But it did not. Instead, we get to see a marvel, stitched beautifully together.

11. The Road (2009)

Quoted as a “Miserable Journey Displayed Beautifully”, The Road, directed by John Hillcoat tells the story of a Man and his son making a journey across the post-apocalyptic world to reach ocean shore. The movie is very much agonizingly desperate and sad – often times it was just too much to take in or handle in such large amounts. You can’t put this movie down like you can with the book it was adapted from. Unlike the book which was beautifully written, which distracted the reader from the subject, the movie is not pleasantly portrayed. In your face are agony, desperation, and death. And no remorse. Do not go into the movie looking to be entertained or amused, at best expect to be intellectually stimulated the visuals and the ideas. This is no popcorn movie.

12. Serenity (2005)

Next in the list is a gift Joss Whedon gave to us cinephiles in 2005 in the form of a gritty space adventure. From start to finish there are no wasted moments. All your emotions will be engaged. You’ll laugh out loud, you’ll drown in tears and you’ll gasp in shock. What you won’t be is bored. And don’t plan on taking a bathroom break or getting more soda and popcorn. You would not want to miss a second of this one. There’s plenty here for everybody: Good writing, humor, excellent acting, plausible plot, satisfying action sequences, and impressive CGI. This movie has all the vital elements that make Joss Whedon’s work very unique and such a fan favorite. A 1 hour 59-minute long ride filled with awe and amazement.

13. Next (2007)

In this very interesting of a flick, directed by Lee Tamahori, Nicolas Cage plays the role of a clairvoyant, a person that has supernatural ability to perceive events in the future. Right off the bat, the movie hooks the audience with its intriguing premise. The whole film runs very smoothly and Cage’s incredible screen presence does help (a lot). And the way they use his ability to see into the future doesn’t confuse the viewers or get rid of suspense at the end. It only enhances the whole experience that the flick offers. And the climax of the movie is what makes it such a good watch as no one sees it coming. Stream it on your Netflix tonight to be amazed.

14. Cube (1997)

Directed by Vincenzo Natali, “Cube” explores the basic human instincts and motives for survival that drive us. A classic, original Sci-fi horror. Definitely not for the faint-hearted. The basic premise is simple: Seven people with different abilities and skills mysteriously find themselves trapped in a cube, wherein they have to risk their lives every step of the way to get out.

Anything more and the movie is somewhat spoiled, as the power of the film lies in its mystery, but surely this movie can be classified as disturbing, not due to its content, but the thoughts that it instills in the viewers. You will find yourself rather shaken as you get off the couch as the movie ends, feeling like you’ve been exposed to an ugly, hidden side of humanity and society.

15. Under the Skin (2013)

Scarlett Johansson stars in this 2013 science fiction directed and co-written by Jonathan Glazer, based on Michel Faber’s 2000 novel. The story revolves around an alien which inhabits the earthly form of a young woman in streets of Scotland. She seduces and lures in forsaken male victims into some dimension where they are stripped and consumed alive. However, she soon begins to discover something unsettling about her. “Under the Skin” is difficult to describe. It is dark, atmospheric, terrifying but utterly captivating. The protagonist played by Scarlet Johansson has done a wonderful job. The score is perfect and the film is stunningly shot.

16. Looper (2012)

In this futuristic action thriller, released in 12th of October 2012, the concept of time travel exists but is illegal and only available on the black market. When somebody needs to be assassinated, they send their target 30 years into the past where a looper, a hired mercenary, finishes the assignment. The entire scenario of the movie is well executed by director Rian Johnson with intriguing narrations and strong visuals. The main cast includes Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt and Joseph Gordon. No apparent lack of star power there. Surely a flick that will put your mind in a loop. A fun, wild and a memorable loop.

17. District 9 (2009)

It is like no other alien invasion movie out there. There are no violent explosions. There are no high-tech mambo-jumbo that we have been seeing in recent generic movies of this sub-genre. It tells a fairly realistic yet gritty story of what would happen if an alien race, which landed on earth, have no way back home. With their mother ship not able to transport them, they are stuck on earth, over staying their welcome. What happens do with them is what drives the plot forward. Also, that whole movie takes place is South Africa, again breaking the cliche of all aliens landing on US soil. Indeed an interesting movie to watch on a cozy couch with your science nerd of a friend.

18. Limitless (2011)

Netflix is all about entertaining you with good stuff on a lazy Saturday evening, and this movie is no different. Being able to amaze you and amuse you simultaneously, the Bradley Cooper starrer doesn’t disappoint. In fact, that itself is one of the strong points of the film – the presence of an amazing actor such as Bradley. He practically carries the 1 hour 45 minute run-time of a story that involves a man getting his hands a drug that grants him some abilities. And what he chooses to do with it is becomes the whole premise of the film. It’s a fan favorite and the critics loved it. Pretty sure you would too.

19. Gravity (2013)

Immerse yourself in the edge-of-the-seat experience this sci-fi mystery drama offers. Starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, the movie is obviously not short on actors with huge screen presence and sheer acting prowess. It also doesn’t skimp on cinematography and mind-blowing visuals for people who enjoy it. The movie also does a good job in educating us earth dwellers about the hazards and the possible risks that astronauts beyond the sky may deal with. The 1 hour 31 minutes of official run time will leave you breathless as we see the protagonists trying to survive in the darkness of space after an uninvited disaster strikes.

20. WALL-E (2018)

The gem Pixar gave to us movie-lovers, in the form of an all-time praised animated flick. Telling the story of a cute little robot left on a dystopian earth filled with waste, only to find love in the most unexpected place, the movie tries to steal the viewer’s hearts and it successfully does. WALL-E, released in 2008, (under the Fantasy / Science fiction genre) received the Academy ward, Golden Globe award and the BAFTA award for the Best Animated feature film, along with the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Family Movie of 2009. The critical acclaim alone should thoroughly convince you of how good this movie truly is.