Google officially removed support for Pagerank Toolbar back in 2016 after ceasing to update it for many years.

PR (Page Rank) was the only accurate indicator of a domain’s link equity.

However, SEO Tools like Moz, Ahrefs, Majestic, and many others came with their own version of Page Rank to mimic how powerful Google might consider a domain’s links to be.

This begs the question, how accurate are these metrics, and should they be trusted?

When you have a lot of domains to filter, you might consider adding filters of these metrics. However, the metrics like DA/PA/DR/UR/TF/CF shouldn’t be a deciding factor while buying an expired domain. They just act as a good entry filter amongst millions of domains. These metrics can easily be manipulated.

I only buy a domain with DA 10+ and DR 15+.

I personally like to sort my list by RD (Referring Domains) or DR (Domain Rating, Ahrefs), check historical organic traffic, anchor text cloud, and then finally check the archive for any spam. This is the bird’s-eye view, but you get the point.

Metrics aren’t the most important thing as long as the domain has good links and historical organic traffic. That doesn’t mean that metrics don’t matter. Metrics are great for filtering thousands or millions of domains and saving time. The only thing to keep in mind is that metrics shouldn’t be the deciding factor for buying an expired domain. Metrics are a filtering factor and should be used for that only.